DANVILLE — If you’ve always had a goal of getting your finances in shape, it’s not too late.
More than 80 people received help managing their personal finances by working with Money Mentors volunteers from the University of Illinois Extension in the past year.
The program is a network of trained volunteers who work one-on-one with individuals who request help with personal money management. Mentors are available to meet with participants online or by phone.
In the past year, people moved forward with their financial goals, including organizing their finances, paying down debt and increasing savings.
“The breadth and value of people’s accomplishments while participating in Money Mentors always astounds me,” said Kathy Sweedler, consumer economics educator, Illinois Extension. Last year participants worked with Money Mentors to accomplish goals like these:
• Worked to align income and expenses after divorce.
• Developed a budget.
• Developed a plan to save for child’s college.
• Eliminated credit card debt.
• Increased long-term savings for retirement and other purposes.
Recently, 21 more community members graduated from the Money Mentors training program. Over 12 weeks, mentors-in-training met by Zoom and completed online assignments, discussions and quizzes — a total of more than 30 hours of training. This first graduating online class included people from Champaign, Kankakee, Piatt and Vermilion counties.
The next training class for mentors is in January.
The Money Mentors program is based in 10 Illinois counties, including Champaign and Vermilion. Local consumer economics educators provide continuing education and assistance to the Money Mentors volunteers.
The pandemic has created challenges for the Money Mentors program. In the past, most mentor meetings have been in-person. Since mid-March, all mentor meetings have switched to either phone, email or online.
“We’re pleased to be able to continue to provide helpful financial education and coaching during this extraordinary time,” Sweedler said.
One participant had this to say about her mentor: “I truly think the time we spent with you has helped us immensely. Our budgets are working well — we’re getting things in even better shape and paying off debts. We have automatic transfers and spreadsheets that make us more comfortable making large purchases.
“Thank you so much for all of your time and assistance. I cannot stress enough how helpful our time together was.”
Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities. Learn more at https://extension.illinois.edu/
