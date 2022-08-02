DANVILLE — Danville’s Three Kings of Peace Mentoring Center is helping local children enjoy their last week of summer vacation with two field trips.
The first trip is to RC Racing, 913 Baldwin St., Danville, for fun with remote-control car racing. The bus will leave on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The second trip will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday to visit Jerry Hawker’s farm at 704 Atwood Drive in Danville.
For more information, or to join the children for either event, contact Frank McCullough at 217-766-8735.
The 3 Kings of Peace Mentoring Center is located at 428 N. Washington St. inside the recreation room of Mt. Olive Church. The summer hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. The Center is nonsectarian and welcomes all youth, regardless of their religious beliefs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.