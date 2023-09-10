Mental Health Professional Alexis Joseph was selected as employee of the month for September at Danville Correctional Center.
Joseph was selected “because of her professionalism, dedication and commitment to excellence,” according to Warden Felicia Adkins.
“I am pleased to designate Mental Health Professional Alexis Joseph as employee of the month for September 2023,” Adkins wrote in an email. “MHP Joseph began her employment with Wexford Health Services at Danville Correctional Center on Aug. 20, 2018, and is a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor.”
“To say Ms. Joseph is good at her job would be a true understatement,” Adkins continued. “While she is constantly trying to keep her head above water with all the paperwork, she is also adamant about keeping the bigger picture in focus. Ms. Joseph makes it a priority to keep staff and patients safe. She is very proactive in making sure that the needs of patients are addressed. If concerns do arise, she is certain to follow up with other departments as needed per her scope and chain of command. Ms. Joseph is always taking the extra step to understand the ‘whys’ and then work the details out to create a proper solution. She goes above and beyond daily to do her job to the best of her ability, whether on site or off site.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.