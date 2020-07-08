DANVILLE — Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy announced convictions for burglary and theft Tuesday in a pair of press releases.
In the first release, Lacy noted that on July 7, 2020, Justin Lawless plead guilty to burglary for seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Burglary is a Class 2 felony that carries a possible sentence of probation of three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
The release stated that in October of 2018, Lawless entered a storage container on the property of the victim and stole various items used by the victim in the management and upkeep of his family farm in Collison. Lawless’ father allowed investigators from the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department access to the property where Lawless lived with his father. Investigators located the victim’s stolen property on Lawless’ property.
“The Vermilion County State’s Attorney, Jacqueline Lacy, remains ever vigilant in protecting Vermilion County farmers and their property.”
In the second release, Lacy stated that on July 7, 2020, Jody Carson pleaded guilty to theft over $10,000. Carson was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Theft over $10,000 is a Class 2 felony that carries a possible sentence of probation, or three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
In August and October of 2019, Carson went to Menards in Danville on several occasions. At Menards, Carson purchased items, obtained an invoice, and then used the invoice to gain entry to the lumber yard. Once in the lumber yard, Carson loaded up a flatbed truck with additional lumber than what was not purchased with the assistance of a store employee working the exit gate. Carson then left the lumber yard with the stolen materials. Over the period of several months, Carson stole over $22,000 of materials.
“The Vermilion County State’s Attorney, Jacqueline M. Lacy, noted that theft from local business is this community will not be tolerated.”
