DANVILLE — Six men who are active in the community will be honored Sunday by the Women’s Auxiliary of Laura Lee Fellowship House.
The ceremony will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Laura Lee, 212 E. Williams St. The free program is open to the public.
The Men of Distinction being honored this year are: Troyel Brigham, Pastor Aaron Forman, Joshua Gary, O.J. Harrison, Pastor LeStan Hoskins and Elder Danny Odomes.
Presenters, each chosen by the men being honored, will introduce each man and explain what he has done or is doing to deserve the honor. When the presenters introduce the men, the audience will learn more about them — including good deeds that might have gone unnoticed.
“Afterward, we have a little reception for the people who attend to get a chance and an opportunity to talk to the individuals, ask them questions and see if there’s anything that they can do to help them further along their activities,” said Fredrika Pharr, president of the auxiliary. “The people may be able to add to what these men are doing.”
Each year, people recommend names to the auxiliary members, who then read their stories and make selections.
“We don’t know everything that’s going on in the community, so we do ask the community itself to come forth with some names,” Pharr said.
The auxiliary also honors Outstanding Women of Danville every March, following the same selection process and criteria as for the men. The Men of Distinction is a fairly new program the auxiliary just started in recent years.
“I think it’s kind of a unique thing for Black men to be honored,” Pharr said. “Black women are honored much more than Black men, but that does not mean the men are not out there doing their part. That is what I am proud of and excited about – that we have a group of men that need to be recognized for what they do.”
The auxiliary is always seeking new members.
One of its projects is providing scholarships; two recipients at Danville High School receive scholarships worth $750 each. The group also is active in visiting seniors in nursing homes, contributing to benefits for people who are ill, contributing to Laura Lee Fellowship House and holding a Vesper Hour on a Sunday in August.
The auxiliary accepts women of any race who have a willing mind and are ready to participate. The group meets at 4 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month, September through June, at Laura Lee.
