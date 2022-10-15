Photo 1: The Governor Bradford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Memorial Dedication occurred Thursday afternoon for an America's 250! Patriots Marker and Medal of Honor Recipient Marker outside the Vermilion County Administrative Building in Danville. The Revolutionary War Patriots marker commemorates the men and women who achieved American independence. It is part of the DAR America 250 program to celebrate the United States' 250th anniversary in 2026. State, county, city and DAR officials attended the ceremony.
Photo 2: Paula Hurst, left, and Carolyn Livingston with the Governor Bradford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution unveil the Medal of Honor marker.
Photo 3: The Color Guard and others were involved with the ceremony.
Photos 4 & 5: Markers unveiled this week.
