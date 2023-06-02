Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Acting Capt. Brian Dickmann, announced the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Vermilion County from late night May 27 to early morning May 28.
The RSC was conducted at Illinois 1 southbound at Ross Lane by Troop 7 officers. Police issued one alcohol/drug related citation, three registration offenses, three driver’s license offenses and three insurance violations. They issued a total of 10 citations and one written warning.
Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S., nearly 10,000 people die each year due to alcohol-impaired driving. RSCs are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road.
Dickmann also announced the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Macon and Vermilion County during May.
These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.
During this time, officers issued 23 occupant restraint violations, four DUI and drug/alcohol related citations, 74 speeding citations and warnings and nine distracted driving citations and warnings. ISP issued a total of 143 citations and 36 written warnings.
Dickmann also announced the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Macon and Vermilion County during May. These NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Police found 16 occupant restraint offenses, 13 registration offenses, five driver’s license offenses and seven insurance violations. They issued 83 total citations/arrests and 12 total written warnings.
Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night. The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up.
Dickmann also announced the results of Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols held in Macon and Vermilion County during May. This program provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers to focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws.
Police issued 18 phone/device citations and one texting while driving citation.
These projects are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
