DANVILLE — Danville Fire Department is investigating an early Monday morning fire that stretched across multiple properties on Sherman Street.
Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said firefighters were called to the area of Logan and Sherman streets for a report of a building on fire around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
First arriving firefighters confirmed a fully involved house fire at 422 Sherman St., Marcott said. The fire was in an advanced state when firefighters arrived, and the fire had spread to 420 Sherman St.
They worked attempting to bring the fire under control using multiple hand lines and the department’s aerial ladder to bring the fire under control. After performing a quick search of 420 Sherman St., Marcott said it was determined that both structures were vacant.
Marcott said firefighters operating from the aerial ladder also spotted an exposure fire at 414 Sherman St., where a fence had caught fire. Firefighters were sent to extinguish that fire as well.
Both of the properties at 420 and 422 Sherman St. were city-owned properties scheduled for demolition. Both structures were boarded up upon arrival.
No injuries have been reported. Marcott said the building located at 422 Sherman St. was determined to be a total loss, with approximated damage set at $11,000.
Ameren was called to assist with shutting off the gas and securing electric service at the locations. An excavator was brought in to bring the fire-damaged, unsafe structures down.
Firefighters cleared the scene after about three hours, according to Marcott.
Anyone with information regarding these fires is encouraged to call the Danville Fire Department at 217-431-2350.
