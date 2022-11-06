DANVILLE – It came together in just more than a week, at a time of year when many car enthusiasts have put their show-vehicles away for the winter, and still it was a roaring success.
Community support of the Alex Dinger Memorial Car Show last Saturday, Oct. 29, at Danville Area Community College was inspiring.
Despite their grief at the loss of a child, student and classmate, the parents of Alex Dinger joined with his instructors and friends in the DACC Automotive program to host more than 150 cars for the competition, and dozens of children for a Trunk or Treat activity.
The event raised more than $4,000, which will support the Automotive program in Alex’s name and honor, at his parents’ request.
Alex tragically lost his life in a car crash while traveling home on Saturday, Oct. 15. He was a DACC student studying Automotive Technology.
According to his mother, Alex felt he had found a second family with his Auto Tech classmates and instructors.
