DANVILLE — The first annual Colton John Wright Memorial Car Show was held on July 9 at the Village Mall.
The event was sponsored by Colton’s family and friends in conjunction with the Village Mall. There were more than 100 participants in the show.
The top 10 award recipients, which were voted on by the participants, at the Colton John Wright Memorial Car Show were as follows:
1. Ken Broderick – 1968 Chevelle
2. Mike Weese – 1970 Chevy Chevelle
3. Kathy Link – 1946 Ford Truck
4. Alan Howard – 1938 Chevy
5. Aden Harper – 1989 GMC Dully
6. Fred Burks – 1937 Dodge D5 Sedan
7. Michelle Burks – 1956 Ford F100
8. Lonnie Lappin – 1934 Chevy Coupe
9. Bob McElroy – 1955 Chevy Nomad
10. Kim & Vera Willis – 1955 Chevy
Colton, 24, formerly of Covington, Ind., died unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2021, in Sarasota, Fla.
A scholarship has been set up in Colton’s name at Danville Area Community College for a student majoring in auto mechanics. All funds raised from the car show will go toward that annual scholarship.
Donors: Mike Boblett from Mike’s Karaoke; Brian and Kim Stultz – photographers; Village Mall – Cinnamyn Keith and staff – venue sponsor; Kevin and Cassandra Smith (handmade trophy, car wash kit, goody bags, golf cart trophies, etc.); Laura Bell with LimeLife (box of LimeLife beauty products); Dianne Lockwood – patriotic picnic tub full of picnic goodies; Lisa Williams – (camping lawn chair and s’mores kit); Stephanie Lober and Chelsea Freeman – The Local Restaurant; Jennifer Wright – Bored Farmers Wife (profits from t-shirts); Ashley Foster – gift cards; Tracy Acord – gift cards (Jocko’s, Monical’s, Giordano’s and Olive Garden); J.J. Lockwood; Toyota of Danville; Wright’s Heating & Air (Frank and Faith Wright); Hayley Siefert – Keller Williams Realty; Liberty Village of Danville; Jodie Burnett – gift cards; Melody Kelson, Jill Wilson and Peyton Wilson; Cathy Boyer – Turtle Run Golf Course two rounds of golf and patriotic truck; Speedy’s Quick Print – donation of fliers and posters; Nancy Walser – homemade afghan blanket; Brenda Wright – two handmade quilts; Candy Grant – hand painted garden stone and jewelry; Shawn and Brittany Davis; Cassie Rodgers – monetary donation; Fred and Jamie Jones – gift cards; Fluffy Fellow Farms – baked goods; Rowdy Star Custom Banners – Kathy Pichon – banner; Dazey’s Hair Lab – Jakob Dazey; Veedersburg Trophy Shop (Renee Keller) – donation of dash plaques; Charlie and Kathy Nesbitt – donation of handmade table; Tina Karuszis – paintings and two totes full of prizes, and gift cards; Bling it by Burks (Michelle Burks) – car decals; Sophia Aquino – vocalist performance; and E&B Gifts and Awards – Will Wallpe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.