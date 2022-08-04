An objection has been filed against a Vermilion County Board candidate in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
According to a press release from the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office, notice is given that an objection has been filed in the Election Authority’s office against the Vacancy in Nomination filing papers for Deonta Sentell Brooks.
Fellow candidate and current Vermilion County Board member Jerry Hawker filed the objection Monday morning.
The county clerk’s office calls upon the Electoral Board for a meeting in the ruling of said objection. The Electoral Board members include the county clerk (chair), or an assistant designated by the county clerk, the state’s attorney or an assistant designated by the state’s attorney and the clerk of the circuit court or an assistant designated by the clerk of the circuit court. The board shall conduct a meeting in the ruling no less than three nor more than five days following the receipt of the objector’s petition.
A meeting will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 in the Vermilion County Board conference room, 201 N. Vermilion St., on the second floor, for such ruling. A notice of the ruling will be given within five days thereafter said meeting.
According to Supervisor of Elections Carrie Wilson in the county clerk’s office, Hawker’s filed objection alleges Brooks doesn’t have enough signatures of registered voters in the district on Brooks’ election petition to be a candidate.
According to Wilson, Brooks filed his statement of candidacy to fill a vacancy in nomination, however he didn’t obtain the correct number of signatures required from registered voters in that district. In the end, this makes him not have the correct amount of signatures required to run.
Brooks had filed an intent to be a write-in candidate for the primary, however he did not qualify to be placed on the ballot as he was not a resident in that district for the year prior. The year is calculated by the date of the election, making him qualified to file for the General Election, according to Wilson.
Others running for three seats on the county board in District 8 in addition to Brooks and Hawker, are Phearn Butler and Robert Boyd. Hawker had been in District 7, prior to reapportionment occurring due to the census and local population loss.
