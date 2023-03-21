DANVILLE — Making the most of the basketball game experience at Danville Area Community College for those participating, fans in the stands and those at home watching this week’s National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament is what motivates the media team.
A new media suite on the second floor of Mary Miller Gymnasium is allowing that to happen even more so this year.
Technology has advanced a lot too since DACC has hosted the tournament 30 years now.
Chuck Jones, special grants coordinator, Vermilion County Works, said they were asked to come up with a wish list about a year ago of things they wanted.
Mark Barnes, chief information technology officer, said when they got the Jumbotron last year, they needed a place to permanently mount the equipment. They didn’t want to keep moving around equipment on a mobile cart.
Construction started on the new media booth and suite around Thanksgiving last year and finished just prior to the Vermilion County Basketball Tournament in January.
A wall was put up in a large classroom space for the suite that now holds video production, monitors and other equipment to record games and computer controls for the Jumbotron and other technology.
“They cut a big hole here (overlooking the basketball court) so you can get views...,” Barnes said about the second floor gym space. “It looks just like a professional media booth at a sports venue.”
The suite/booth includes areas for announcers, radio and visiting media representatives to do audio streams, and audio and video integration and controls for the Jumbotron. Jones can sit at one of the seats to give video direction. A Mac does their streaming.
During the tournament they will use the NJCAA site.
There is a mixer to mix audio in, to pick up sounds on the court and from the announcers. They can blend it all together and with music too to make it sound good, Barnes said.
Another station in the suite is where they mix graphics and video. There is a box to integrate the scoreboard, and they can grab shots for a game’s highlights video. On another Mac they can monitor the stream to make sure it’s good and clean.
A cabinet holds computer equipment showing the Channel 5 feed, Jumbotron and replays for the tournament.
There’s also different communications equipment. Jones will wear a headset to communicate to the camera operators from the booth. He will pull shots from the camera operators to feed into the broadcast.
“I’m basically deciding what goes out on the broadcast,” he said.
He said he has three operators who control the cameras with joysticks.
“It looks something like out of an arcade game,” he said of the joystick controllers. The three mounted cameras are located out on the floor.
The pictures get fed to a video mixer. Jones said he can say, “Camera 1 grab a shot of this,” or, “Camera 3 get a shot of that.”
“They do that through our headphone communication and feed it back to me so I can pick their pictures and put them on TV,” Jones said.
Barnes said it might seem weird to have headphones so close together in the booth, but it gets really loud in the gym.
Jones said they also have a remote camera that they can have someone on the floor get shots for the broadcast and Jumbotron. This can be for a “Kiss Cam” shot, interviews and crowd shots.
“It’s really cool what we can do,” Jones said.
Senior Director of Community Engagement Laura Hensgen said they started using the Jumbotron at last year’s tournament.
Before the team’s practice time at the start of the week’s tournament, DACC staff are taking all the athlete’s pictures so they can use them on the Jumbotron for stat highlights, starting lineups and other uses.
“So, the kids will be able to see themselves on the Jumbotron,” Hensgen said.
DACC officials said the new camera angles, Jumbotron and other features really enhance the experience for the players, fans and at-home viewers.
Jones said it’s a little crazy the week of the NJCAA tournament. They are there from about 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.
Hensgen said they basically put in more than an 80-hour work week this week during the tournament.
“We live in this space right here,” Barnes said of the suite.
Before they had the media suite, Barnes and Jones would be in a small closet-type space to operate the equipment.
Hensgen was on a platform in the bleachers last year putting content on the Jumbotron. The platform would shake when people walked around the bleachers.
She’s glad for the changes since last year.
Maintenance workers love this too. They would spend a week prior to the tournament setting up the gymnasium with platforms.
Now with the permanent suite/booth, everyone can just show up.
Hensgen said it also creates extra space for fans.
The media team transmits all home games on DACC’s website.
“They are to me, a professional-quality stream,” Barnes said.
For the NJCAA they do a little more camera action because of the intensity of the tournament action, Barnes said. There also is a national audience’s expectations.
The NJCAA games are broadcast locally on Channel 5 on Comcast Xfinity in SD (standard definition), not HD (high definition).
“What’s great is we use our own local announcers for the livestream,” Hensgen said.
High school and college students have helped too with running cameras and operations.
Barnes said they get better at this every year.
“We’re upgrading or doing something different every year. It’s just a continual process,” Jones said.
During the NJCAA, there will be people all over the country watching.
They’ve had people watch from Poland, France, Spain and elsewhere, with several players being from overseas. That’s how the players have friends and family watch the games.
Four-year college scouts and recruits watch the games too.
“We shoot for as big of an audience as we can obviously,” Jones said.
On average they see about 200-plus viewers during the regular season, Barnes said.
During NJCAA week, a lot of the schools have watch parties for their teams.
The DACC media team encourages the public to come out and watch the games and cheer on DACC.
Barnes said it’s a good night of entertainment and fun.
“It is good basketball for a good price,” Jones said, adding that a lot of the talent seen here can be seen elsewhere in four-year universities. A lot go on to those universities.
“Everybody loves a nice big audience to cheer on their team,” Barnes said.
“It’s a fun time. There’s halftime entertainment. There’s all sorts of things going on. It makes it a fun experience,” Jones added. “It’s a great time. So, we love to see the gym full of people.”
