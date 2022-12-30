Justice David K. Overstreet and the Illinois Supreme Court have announced the appointment of Robert E. McIntire as a Resident Circuit Judge of Vermilion County, in the Fifth Judicial Circuit.
McIntire is being appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Nancy Fahey in September 2022.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity and look forward to serving the residents of Vermilion County and the Fifth Judicial Circuit,” McIntire said.
The appointment takes effect on Jan. 6, 2023, and will conclude on Dec. 2, 2024, when the vacancy will be filled by the winner of the November 2024 general election.
McIntire has worked as an of counsel attorney at Acton & Snyder, LLP since 2010 and served as a hearing officer in Danville Municipal Court. He previously served as the Vermilion County Public Defender from 1986 to 2000 and again from 2002 to 2010.
He additionally had stints in the McLean County and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Offices and served as regional counsel for the Department of Children and Family Services from 2000 to 2002.
McIntire earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and his Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law.
His affiliations include the Illinois State Bar Association, the Vermillion County Bar Association, of which he is a past president, the Illinois Public Defender’s Association, of which he is a past president, and the Danville Rotary Club.
The Fifth Judicial Circuit encompasses Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar, and Vermilion counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.