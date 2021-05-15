DANVILLE – Mark McLeod, General Manager of the Classic Rock-n-Roll McDonald’s in Danville was recently named one of the top managers within the nation. McLeod, who began his career in 2004, received the Outstanding General Manager Award, which puts him in the top 10% of all McDonald’s managers in the U.S.
The Outstanding General Manager Award takes many aspects of the store operations into consideration. These include staff development, retention, sales, quality, service, cleanliness, community service and involvement plus customer satisfaction surveys all factor into the award selection.
Don and Deanna Witzel, Owner/Operators of the Witzel Family McDonald’s were thrilled for Mark.
“Having Mark selected as a recipient of the Outstanding General Manager Award reflects on his entire team,” Deanna Witzel said.
“Being selected among the best of the best is no surprise to our team or the loyal customers of his restaurant. We are very proud of Mark. Every day he works to provide the best experience for customers and our managers and crew as well.”
Mark McLeod was asked what this award means to him.
“It means that my crew and managers (some past and present) have done very well,” he said. “Although we may struggle from time to time, we run a very good store and take pride in what we do. It also means that our community – even with all the options – continues to visit us.”
Employees of the Month
Don and Deanna Witzel of the Witzel Family McDonald’s are pleased to announce their May Employees of the Month: Hometown Stars McDonald’s – Makenzie Price, Classic Rock-n-Roll – Abigail Menez, Oakwood – Ethan Brewer, Georgetown – Damian Parrish, Hoopeston – Linda Nosler, Neighborhood McDonald’s – Doris Cox.
Student and Athlete of the Month – Danville High School Student – Stieve Lawless and DHS Athlete – Larvell Watkins, Schlarman Academy North Student of the Month – Caveon McNeal and Athlete Jamal Taylor, Oakwood High School Student of the Month – Ricci Arcay and Athlete Tiffany Paris, Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School Student of the Month Kladyn Hayman and Athlete Maddie Roach, Hoopeston Area High School Student Abigail Walder and Athlete Justin Jones.
The Witzels would also like to announce the recipients of their McDonald’s Employee Scholarship award at DACC: Jeremiah Cooper – Hometown Stars, Madeline Woods – Oakwood and Cadence Kelemenic and Gage Hopkins Hoopeston.
Each employee also qualifies for $2500 from McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity tuition reimbursement program.
