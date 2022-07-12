“He has so much love and passion for all people. His support for the youth in the community and his desire for us to come together and have peace, love and happiness in our community is admirable.” That is what a friend of Pastor Frank McCullough shared when asked how he makes the community a better place, and that he does as an ambassador for peace and a steady and positive presence in the life of so many young people.
Pastor Frank McCullough was born and raised in Danville. He is one of 11 children, with dozens of cousins, nieces and nephews who also live locally. He has several biological children of his own as well as stepchildren, and he has many other “kids,” as he mentors so many more in Danville. He began his ministry as a football coach in 1981, and in 1987, he became pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church and has been pastoring there for his entire career.
Pastor McCullough said, “I am indebted to Danville. These are my people. I am here to serve in whatever ways I can; in the schools, through crime prevention, mentoring, helping kids prepare for employment… I believe in love and in telling the truth in love.”
This is what motivates him to be a peace ambassador with the Three Kings of Peace. Since 2016 this group has banded together to host peace marches, violence intervention, and mentoring in schools. He says that they walk with the kids when others cannot. The Three Kings even show up to advocate for the youth in court when they get in trouble.
Pastor McCullough also serves as a chaplain for the Danville Police Department, outreach coordinator for Mike Marron in the 104th District, is on the Laura Lee Fellowship Board, First Vice for the NAACP, President of the Ministerial Association International and was in the U.S. Army for three years.
A lifetime of service, McCullough says it is his purpose and reminds us all that a life of service is a life worth living. His motto is that “nobody gets left behind,” which is why he focuses on the kids who are falling behind in school and struggling with life.
We thank you, Mr. McCullough for your life of love and sacrifice in Danville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.