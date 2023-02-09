DANVILLE — The two candidates for mayor of the city of Danville will be featured in a mayoral forum on Monday, March 13 at the Danville Area Community College Bremer Conference Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The event will be moderated by long time Danville news reporter Bill Pickett.
The incumbent; Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr., and challenger; Jackie Vinson have confirmed their participation in the event.
While the questions will be directed to the candidates from the participating panelists, there will be an opportunity for the public to submit questions prior to the event. A form will be available on vermilioncountyfirst.com to submit questions, only questions that are directed to both candidates will be considered.
The public is invited to attend; however, there will be a live radio broadcast on 1490 WDAN, along with audio and video streams at vermilioncountyfirst.com. Following the forum, a video of the event and an audio podcast will be available.
The event is being produced by Neuhoff Media, in cooperation with Commercial-News and supported by Danville Area Community College.
