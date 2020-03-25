DANVILLE — Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. took to social media earlier this week to start a couple of initiatives for people to participate together, but apart in their homes due to the coronavirus.
Williams said people have been pretty stressed out, but if we stay home when we can over the next couple of weeks we can enjoy our freedoms that much sooner.
With the stay-at-home order he introduced: a stay-at-home spirit week for adults and children and also a daily recognition of everyday heroes for children to draw, color and paint pictures, or to write poems and thank-you notes to show our love and appreciation of those people in various jobs.
"I think we can do (these two initiatives) over the next couple of weeks that will be helpful in terms of both making us smile and helping us to have a little fun, but also to connect with one another and create a little bit of community pride and community spirit," Williams said.
Spirit days for Monday through Fridays have already included school spirit day, crazy hair day and USA day. Today is clash day, followed by world awareness day, character day on March 30, stay at home hero day, team day, hat day, senior citizen day, pj day and dress-up day on April 7.
Williams said people can dress up and post photos on social media with the themes.
"We are going to make sure that we we have a little bit of fun," he said, adding too that he doesn't want people to go out and buy things, but use items around your house.
For example on world awareness day, someone can show a photo of them climbing a mountain on vacation or a souvenir from a country outside the U.S.
The second art or writing project initiative is to daily recognize everyday heroes such as health care workers, emergency responders, truck drivers, grocery and food industry workers, gas station employees, factory workers, educators and custodial staff and others.
Williams encourages the public to have fun with this.
"We're all in this together," he said.
