DANVILLE — Carle Health’s Advance Care Planning is partnering with Danville City Council and Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. to declare April 16 as “Healthcare Decisions Day” in the community.
This recognition encourages the public to consider their care preferences and understand how to document their wishes.
Mayor Williams signed a proclamation encouraging the community to learn about how to document these preferences.
A 2019 research report found that of those surveyed on what advance care plans they have in place, less than 20 percent had even spoken to their doctor about their wishes.
“Advance care planning helps people take charge of their healthcare by thinking about their care choices and choosing what works best for them” said McKayla Weis, program coordinator, Advance Care Planning. “Care often involves choices that impact your life and well-being in critical ways. This planning ensures that patients remain in control, even when they may not be able to speak for themselves and need someone they trust to do this for them.”
Healthcare Decisions Day provides an opportunity to learn about what resources are available to help make these choices.
“Planning for your health care needs ahead of time will make it vastly easier to face any health issues you may experience,” Williams said. “We encourage you to use all of the resources provided by Carle and other health care providers on your health care journey.”
Carle Health supports community members to take charge of their care by providing resources for community members to add these directives to their medical records.
For more information and advance care planning resources, visit Carle.org.
