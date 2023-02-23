DANVILLE — Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and some local pastors are concerned about an organization purchasing and locating in the former Dillman Eye Care Associates building on Logan Avenue.
Williams, who said he didn’t have the name of the organization but had learned from a “trusted person” that it’s one that performs abortions, talked about the property at Tuesday night’s Danville City Council meeting.
The building at 600 N. Logan Ave. has been vacant. Dillman’s closed in 2017.
Williams said he began getting questions about an abortion clinic coming to town about two weeks ago from local pastors. He received more calls about the situation and learned more about it himself.
“People have said, ‘Well, what can we do?’ The bad part is, unfortunately, lawfully there’s not anything that we can do. But I can’t tell you I’ve not heard from one person that’s in support of it and I don’t support it myself,” Williams said.
He told a personal story of his parents being 16 and 17 years old when he was born. Two different pastors told them they should get an abortion due to them not being married and because they are an interracial couple.
“All I can say is I thank God that they chose not to listen, because if not I wouldn’t be here today,” Williams said, which received some claps at the meeting.
“All I can encourage you to do at this point is to pray and hope that maybe there will be a change of heart, or a change of mind or that plans will fall through, because it’s zoned properly, and it’s a state right,” he said. “There’s really not anything lawfully that we can do to stop it.”
He said he’s had Corp. Counsel James Simon look into the issue extensively.
“As the mayor it’s my job to let you know the good things and the bad things too,” Williams told the aldermen.
In other business at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the aldermen heard from City Engineer Sam Cole that bids came in “quite a bit higher” than estimated for the Garfield Park and Pool improvements.
He said the council isn’t being asked to reject or award bids. City officials will be reviewing the bids and proposed work in detail and figuring a strategy to award the project and move it forward. Another meeting with city officials on the project will be this week.
Cole said they will be back to the council with “some kind of resolution in the near future.”
The city received four bids on the park and one bid on the pool. All elements were well over engineer’s estimates, Cole said. He said that is common right now on projects.
“We’re going to take a hard look at the project,” Cole said.
Williams too said a few adjustments will be needed, but “we’re going to find a way to make this happen.”
In other discussions, the council talked about yard waste stickers now on sale through the city and the yard waste collection periods starting in April; a presidential political sign in the city with a curse word on it and free speech; and city officials were asked about a big dirt pile along Fairchild Street by Garfield Park.
Cole said the dirt is to fill in basements and for regrading sites as houses are demolished. The dirt was delivered when there was availability.
Also Tuesday, the council approved:
- A redevelopment agreement for NFL player and Danville native Trent Sherfield’s downtown Danville pizza restaurant. The Downtown Tax Increment Financing District redevelopment agreement is between the city and My Town Pizzeria LLC for the pizzeria to open in the former Danville Downtown Event Center, 38 N. Vermilion St. Under the agreement, the city would reimburse redevelopment project costs up to $30,000.
- A $50,000 Midtown Development Incentive Program grant application for exterior work at 433 and 435 N. Gilbert St.
- A $497,000 agreement for downtown revitalization Phase 1 engineering services with Clark Dietz Inc. The services are being paid by the city, with construction to be paid by the city’s $3 million REBUILD grant.
- Purchasing energy-efficient LED field lighting for $295,950 from Musco Sports Lighting LLC for Danville Stadium.
- Purchasing more parcels for the Kirchner Building Center move to the former Goodwill site. The city is purchasing 928 N. Gilbert St., 923 Robinson St. and 925 Robinson St. for $40,000 from Roosevelt Johnson of Danville; 938 N. Gilbert St. for $55,000 from Abel and Maria Prado of Crawfordsville, Ind.; and 930 Robinson St. for $15,000 from Alex J. Harrison of LaGrange.
- Appropriating $4 million in Motor Fuel Tax funds for street maintenance in 2023, and additional MFT funds due to increased costs and final $82,727 invoice for the 2018 English/Jackson intersection project.
- Authorizing a $105,000 budget amendment for fiscal year 2022-2023 for parks and public property for electricity.
- Amending city code Chapter 50 prohibiting the use of groundwater as a potable water supply in certain areas to add an area at Carle at the Riverfront.
