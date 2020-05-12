DANVILLE — The mayor during the weekend gave updates on yard waste burning, businesses selling alcohol and the city’s emergency coronavirus grant program.
According to Williams, at the request of hospital and multiple doctor offices’ staff, in order to support the health and safety of citizens and ease the burden borne by first responders and medical providers, the city will continue to prohibit the burning of all yard waste, including but not limited to leaves and small twigs, until the end of the governor’s Stay at Home Order.
Violations of this directive may result in penalties, including but not limited to tickets and/or fines.
However, the temporary ban of recreational fires is lifted effective immediately. Residents may return to using burn pits, having wiener roasts, making s’mores, etc., and continue to use grills and smokers.
Residents must continue to follow normal guidelines, such as proximity to building, etc. and call (217) 442-0153 prior to having the fire to notify them of the date, time, and location. This allows the 911 system and fire department to be alerted in case they receive calls of concern.
The city will continue to pick up yard waste (grass, leaves, shrubbery trimmings, brush and garden waste-no food products) via the city’s toter system for those who have purchased 2020 yard waste stickers. Yard waste is picked up the same day as your garbage during May. Starting in June, pickup will be every other week the same day as your garbage collection.
Residents with a current 2020 Yard Waste Sticker may drop off yard waste at the yard waste facility at no additional charge. Yard waste sticker customers must call (217) 431-2288 or (217) 431-2334 to schedule drop off and provide proof of sticker purchase (receipt, picture of current sticker, etc.) when dropping off at the site. Yard waste site hours: 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Also, in accordance with a temporary allowance given by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and in an effort to support local businesses and their employees, the city will temporarily allow Class A, AA, B, E, Q, R, & W liquor licenses the ability to resume liquor sales via curbside pickup as outlined here:
• Sales started Monday and will continue for the duration of the SAH Order during normal business hours except on the weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), when sales must end at midnight for all establishments.
• You may not fill and/or sell mixed drinks, or any other item not in its original packaging, except growlers. Growlers must be sealed and labeled per State of Illinois statutory requirements.
• Liquor sales conducted this way should continue to pay the 1 percent bar tax, not the 3 percent package tax.
— Please have customers call ahead or order online so that you may prepare their orders.
• Upon arrival at your facility, customers are to remain in their cars while you place their orders in their trunk. At no time should customers be inside of your establishment or congregating outside of their vehicles.
• Failure to follow the protocols outlined above will result in the immediate termination of the violator’s ability to use this option. Violations by multiple facilities may result in the revocation of all license holders’ ability to use these temporary options.
Finally, Williams said the city has received many phone calls about the emergency Community Development Block Grant funds received to provide financial assistance to individuals, families and small businesses who have lost jobs or are currently closed due to the coronavirus.
“Now that the council has approved our plan, it has been submitted to HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) for review and approval. This process will likely take several weeks. Once we have received approval, we will send out another press release notifying you of both eligibility requirements and the application process. We respectfully request that you withhold any inquiries about this matter until such time as we make the subsequent release. We are still working out final details and will not be able to answer any questions with certainty until we have been approved by HUD,” Williams said.
