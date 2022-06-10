On Tuesday, the Danville City Council declared the Office of Treasurer vacant.
As such, the mayor is required by statute to name a replacement, with the council’s approval, to serve through the end of the term: May 2, 2023.
Anyone appointed who wishes to continue service beyond that point would need to run for election on the April 3, 2023 ballot. Election packets/petitions are generally available the first week of September and due the week before Thanksgiving for election the following year.
If you have the character, skills and interest needed to serve in this capacity, email a letter of interest and resume by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 to Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. at mayor@cityofdanville.org.
Duties of the office, which are governed by Illinois State Statutes and Danville City Council Ordinances, include, but are not limited to:
Major Activities
• The City Treasurer is the custodian of all City of Danville and Fire & Police Pension Funds.
• The Office of City Treasurer receives all funds on a daily basis, distributes appropriate receipts and deposits such monies in the designated financial institution.
• The City Treasurer ensures that all available city cash is deposited and invested, and that bank accounts are reconciled on a monthly basis.
• The City Treasurer is required to sign all disbursement checks as lawfully prepared by the City Comptroller.
• The City Treasurer is responsible for publishing the Annual Treasurer’s Report, listing yearly receipts and disbursements.
City Treasurer’s reports include:
• Treasurer’s Monthly Report of all Receipts and Disbursements
• Treasurer’s Annual Report of all Receipts and Disbursements
• Treasurer’s Published Report
• Firemen’s Pension Fund Report (monthly and annual)
• Police Pension Fund Report (monthly and annual)
Other Services
• Serves as Treasurer on the Firemen’s & Police Pension Fund Boards
The city portion of the salary is $45,000 a year, and the Treasurer also receives a stipend of $15,600 a year for his/her services to the Police & Fire Pension Boards.
There are health insurance and other benefits available as well.
For more information or any questions, email Williams or call 217-431-2400.
