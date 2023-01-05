DANVILLE — Jacob Lane, who filed to be a Danville mayoral candidate but whose name the Danville Election Commission voted will not be on the ballot, has filed a petition for judicial review in Vermilion County Circuit Court.
The complaint in court is against the Danville Election Commission. Lane is now awaiting a court date.
Lane’s election petitions were rejected by the Danville Election Commission after an objection filed by Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
The Danville Election Commission in December decided Lane didn’t have enough signatures of registered voters on his election petitions.
Lane’s court petition argued that his due process and procedural processes under the Illinois Election Code were denied when he received no notice of the commission’s Dec. 14 meeting, and the decision to remove his name from the ballot “was fundamentally flawed in that the DEC’s conclusions based on the objections were inaccurate.”
His petition stated Williams’ objection had wrong names and numbers listed on a few of Lane’s submitted voter signatures.
Lane’s court petition also stated other issues regarding the election commission, including Williams’ objection to Lane’s election petition was not time stamped with the hour upon which Williams’ objection was filed.
Lane said he has been disappointed at the way the process has been handled so far.
“When I was first challenged by Mr. Williams, I had to hear about it through the media,” Lane said in a press release. “When I was removed from the ballot by the election commission last week, I heard about it again from the media. Do the phones work down there?”
Lane added he was not surprised by the election commission’s decision to remove him from the ballot.
“They haven’t been following election law statute to date, so I wasn’t surprised in the slightest. It seems as if they operate on a ‘fly by the seat of your pants’ kind of style,” Lane said.
“Why did I even bother pleading my case in front of the election commission to remain on the ballot when they have already decided to remove me? Shouldn’t I have been afforded the opportunity to do that before the fact? It’s like finding someone guilty, but then allowing them to make their case after judgment has been passed,” Lane said.
Lane said he wasn’t surprised Williams challenged his election petition.
“If I had a record like his, I wouldn’t want to run on it either,” Lane said. “It’s Chicago-style politics at its finest, and the citizens of Danville are quite frankly sick of it.”
“I said it before and I’ll say it again. We will not let this set us back,” Lane concluded, adding that the amount of support he has received throughout this process has been overwhelming.
“I want to thank every person that has reached out and encouraged me to stay the course. I’m looking forward to eventually putting this behind us and concentrating on the many issues facing our community. That’s what the voters want and deserve,” he said.
Lane said he looks forward to having his day in court.
“The courts are ultimately the final arbitrator on matters like this. I look forward to presenting our case and evidence as to why Mr. Williams’ objection should be dismissed,” Lane said.
Lane is being represented by the law firm of Custardo Law of Naperville, Ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.