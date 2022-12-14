DANVILLE — Two people who filed for next year’s city of Danville election will not be allowed to have their names on the ballot.
The Danville Election Commission at a meeting on Wednesday decided mayor candidate Jacob Lane didn’t have enough signatures of registered voters on his election petitions.
An objection to Lane’s petitions was filed by Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
Also running for mayor is Jackie Vinson.
In the Ward 5 alderman race, Alderwoman Eve Ludwig challenged her opponent, Jakob Dazey, for not having enough registered voter signatures on Dazey’s election petitions.
The Danville Election Commissioners reviewed both objections and found neither petitions had enough signatures for them to be candidates on the ballot.
Danville Election Commission Director Sandy Delhaye said some of the signatures were not registered voters or the voters didn’t live in the city.
She said a hearing will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the election commission office if Lane and Dazey have questions on the commission’s decision.
Delhaye said she’s not heard from Lane, but has heard from Dazey after sending them correspondence on the objections.
There also will be a lottery for placement of names on the ballot for Ward 1 candidates Ed Butler and Alderwoman Alesia “Lisa” Ford. A date has not been set.
The consolidated general election will be April 4, 2023.
To be a write-in candidate, the State Board of Elections states: “If you wish to be a write-in candidate, you must complete a Declaration of Intent to be a Write-In Candidate not later than 61 days prior to an election.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.