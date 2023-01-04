DANVILLE — The Village Mall is seeing another closure.
Maurices clothing store will be closing at the end of the business day at 5 p.m. Jan. 22.
It opened in the Village Mall in October 1978.
The news follows the recent closing of the AMC movie theater in the mall, which closed last month.
Maurices Store Manager Brooke Rose has been with the store for nine and a half years.
She said Maurices is also closing its Charleston store.
Rose said the decision to close the store came from corporate.
The company is working with Rose and the seven other Danville employees on employment options elsewhere.
Other nearby locations are in Champaign and Crawfordsville, Ind.
“It’s sad for our community,” Rose said. “We’re going to have a lot of upset customers. We have a lot of regulars.”
She said the store has a large range of ages for customers, but a lot of their customers are older and don’t shop online.
Rose added that sales on inventory in the store will continue. Products left will be disbursed to other stores.
According to the company, Maurices is a leading women’s fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel-good fashion for real life.
Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns.
Maurices operates nearly 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes and colors.
