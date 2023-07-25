DANVILLE – Whether it is a small container on the patio or a large garden that includes all the latest varieties, herbs add a sensory element to the landscape and benefit pollinators.
There are countless ways to use them in the kitchen. If your lemon balm and rosemary are growing faster than you can cook and your compost bin smells like basil, don’t let them go to waste, instead learn how to preserve the surplus.
Harvesting and preserving herbs is a wonderful way to extend your garden season. Using basil in January brings back summer memories. Homegrown sage adds a special element to holiday meals. On Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m., CT Master Gardeners, Kasi Mitchell, John Bodensteiner and Tom Miller will explain how to get the most out of your herb garden. Herbs can be saved using several methods. What works best? When is the best time to harvest them? How do you prepare them?
Participants will have the opportunity to taste a few recipes made with herbs. Master Gardeners will give garden tours and answer questions. The program will take place rain or shine at the Kennekuk Herb Garden with the Laury Barn reserved in case of rain. Follow U of I Extension Master Gardener signs in the park to the Bunker Hill Historic area.
While there is no charge to attend this presentation, attendees are asked to register in advance to receive handouts. For questions, call 217-442-8615 for the Vermilion County Extension Office. Register at https://registration.extension.illinois.edu/start/vcmg-presents-harvesting-and-preserving-herbs
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
