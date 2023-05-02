DANVILLE –Vermiculture is a subtype of composting. It does not take much space and produces little to no odor making it ideal for indoor composting. The worms eat organic materials and create worm castings, a powerful additive that increases soil fertility.
The Vermilion County Master Gardeners have an upcoming program on this fascinating subject. Master Gardener, Randy Edwards has taught veterans at the VA Greenhouse how to recycle their food scraps using worms, while creating something special that can be used in their flowerpots, vegetable gardens and landscape. Learn what it takes to have your own worm station at home.
Join the Master Gardeners for this presentation on Tuesday, May 16 at the Danville Public Library at 6 p.m.
There is no charge to attend, however attendees are asked to register at University of Illinois Extension website https://go.illinois.edu/Vermiculture2023
This helps ensure there are enough handouts. If you have questions, contact the Vermilion County Extension Office at (217) 442-8615.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
