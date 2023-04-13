DANVILLE – Spring fashion is a phrase we hear at this time of year, however it can apply to more than clothing.
Gardeners welcome the change of seasons with new plants in different colors, sizes, textures and styles. Learning about new trends gives us ideas on what to do differently in the upcoming season.
Many gardeners keep journals, and spring is when they look for plants to fix problem areas they had last year.
The Vermilion County Master Gardeners have invited Steve Shuren, owner of Shuren Nursery, in St. Joseph to talk about 2023 plant trends. Join them at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at Danville Public Library for “What’s New in the Garden Center.” Create your plant list and get ready to start shopping for this year’s garden.
There is no charge to attend, however attendees are asked to register at University of Illinois Extension website https://registration.extension.illinois.edu/start/what-s-new-in-the-garden-centers-for-2023 to help ensure there are enough handouts.
For more information, contact the Vermilion County Extension Office at (217) 442-8615.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office at 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
