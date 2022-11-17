DANVILLE – Falling snow in November reminds us the holidays are right around the corner.
For many residents, attending the Vermilion County Master Gardeners “Make a Holiday Wreath” class is a favorite tradition. Master Gardener Pat Sollars will once again demonstrate how to create a live wreath.
This year’s program begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at First Presbyterian Church gymnasium, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville.
Those interested are encouraged to register now, as this class fills up quickly and the group is unable to take walk-ins.
Attendees will make their own masterpiece to take home. A $20 fee reserves your seat and includes a metal wreath ring, floral wire, pinecones, bow and a variety of fresh evergreens.
Attendees can bring decorations to add their own personal style. Master Gardeners will be on hand to make bows. Attendees may also wish to bring hand pruners to trim branches and garden gloves to protect their hands.
Attendees may pay by cash or check at the Vermilion County Extension Office at 3164 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Credit card payments may be processed online through the University of Illinois Extension website at https://go.illinois.edu/VCMGWreathClass.
If you have questions, contact the Extension Office at (217) 442-8615. Proceeds from this class fund Master Gardener programs in Vermilion County.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment.
If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.