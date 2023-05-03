DANVILLE – The Vermilion County Master Gardeners Plant Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13 at the First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville.
The event will take place in the gymnasium. As always, there will be a wide selection of annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, houseplants and pollinator-friendly plants.
Arrive early for the best selection. Volunteers will be available to help load plants into your car. Admission and parking are free with donations being taken for plants.
Most of the plants sold are grown by Master Gardeners, many being started by seed. Having the opportunity to talk with the gardener who grew the plant you take home is a unique opportunity.
Gardening continues to rise in popularity as interest in topics like raised beds, houseplants, pollinators and local food grows. Rising grocery bills have also driven the resurgence. There are a wide variety of vegetables developed specifically for containers creating an opportunity for those with limited space.
Proceeds fund Master Gardener involvement and educational programs at community gardens, including projects with children and veterans.
Vermilion County Master Gardeners volunteered almost 9,000 hours in 2022. They grew and donated more than 4,000 pounds of fresh produce to local food pantries, shelters and senior citizens in 2022. Call the Vermilion County Extension office at 217-442-8615 for more information.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
