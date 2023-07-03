Vermilion County Master Gardeners invite the public to join them on Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m. for a special program that will take place in the garden.
Speaker Kristin Camp is a University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener and Master Naturalist. She designed the Native Plant Garden at the Danville Public Library, showing residents that a native garden can be both structured and beautiful. Kristin is a retired educator and enjoys sharing her knowledge with others. She will discuss the wide variety of choices gardeners have when choosing native plants for their landscape including lawns.
Attendees will enjoy garden tours at Camp’s home seeing for themselves how attractive these underutilized plants look in the landscape.
See all the benefits found in a native landscape. Kristin’s home features an eco-lawn, wide variety of native plants with some nativars, along with a prairie garden, raised vegetable beds and more.
There is no charge to attend, but participants must register to get directions to Kristin’s home. The number of attendees will be limited. Attendees should bring a lawn chair and insect repellent.
Website and registration may be found at https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2023-07-18-how-incorporate-native-plants-home-landscape-kristin-camp.
If you have questions, contact the Vermilion County Extension Office at (217) 442-8615.
