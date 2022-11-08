DANVILLE – Plant propagation is popular with homeowners for many reasons. It can be an inexpensive way to add to your plant collection.
For some, it helps relieve stress or boredom on a cold winter day. But if the name alone sounds complicated and you fear you might need a degree in botany to understand the process, think again. Propagating plants can be fairly easy, however there are some simple rules that will aid in your success.
Join the Vermilion County Master Gardeners on Tuesday, Nov.15 at 6 p.m. at the Danville Public Library for this free program to learn more.
Master Gardener Walter Deck will be on hand to discuss techniques for plant division, stem and leaf cuttings and propagating hardwood plants. There will be a live demonstration with succulents, common house plants and the colorful holiday cactus. This presentation is designed for beginners and those who already have some experience.
There is no charge to attend, however attendees are asked to please register at University of Illinois Extension website https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2022-11-15-plant-propagation.
This helps the Master Gardeners plan and ensure there are enough handouts. If you have questions, contact the Vermilion County Extension Office at (217) 442-8615.
