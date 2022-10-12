DANVILLE –What says fall more than the kaleidoscope of colors at farmers markets in October?
Cooler temperatures have adults and children looking for the perfect pumpkin to decorate their homes and porches. These days there are literally hundreds of varieties to choose from in all shapes and colors.
This wide assortment is bound to raise some questions. Is it difficult to grow them in our area? How do you tell a squash from a gourd? Participants will learn that much of their fall display is not only beautiful but also quite delicious. The Vermilion County Master Gardeners have the perfect program planned to answer those and other questions.
Pearson Farm will join the Master Gardeners for a seasonal presentation on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Danville Library at 6 p.m. Owner and speaker, Ken Steffen, will answer these questions and more. He will also have homegrown pumpkins and squash on display so attendees can better understand the differences between varieties.
There is no charge to attend, however attendees are asked to please register at University of Illinois Extension website: https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2022-10-18-pumpkins-squash-and-gourds
This helps the Master Gardeners plan and ensure there are enough handouts. If you have questions, contact the Vermilion County Extension Office at (217) 442-8615.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
