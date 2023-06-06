DANVILLE — Perennials offer seasonal color, texture, height and provide an easy way to gain more plants.
They return each year like old friends and often attract pollinators; however, a perennial garden is not maintenance free. Some plants perform better with regular moisture, fertilizer and/or a side dressing of compost. Others thrive on neglect. Most will expand, multiply and change over time raising the question of when and how to divide perennials.
Join the Master Gardeners at 6 p.m. on June 20 at the Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St., for a program on perennial gardens.
Vermilion County Master Gardener Claudia DeWitt will discuss the different choices gardeners have when choosing perennials for their garden. She will share her knowledge and give a live demonstration on how to divide a few types of perennials.
There is no charge to attend, however attendees are asked to register so we there are enough handouts. Website and registration can be found at https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2023-06-20-perennial-flowers
For questions, contact the Vermilion County Extension Office at (217) 442-8615.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
