DANVILLE — If someone has ever wanted to learn more about Freemasonry and the Masons, Saturday is a chance to do that.
The members of Olive Branch Lodge No. 38 and the Valley of Danville 32° Masons invite everyone to three events open to the public in downtown Danville that day.
The day will begin at 10 a.m. as Olive Branch 38 meets at Temple Plaza to hold its Founders’ Day Celebration. This celebration is open to all and will include presentations on the history of the lodge and, particularly, on the lives of three notable Danville Masons, depicted in the Plaza sculpture — longtime Congressman and Speaker of the U.S. House, Joseph G. “Uncle Joe” Cannon; Danville’s first Mayor, Jasper C. Winslow; and Civil War Congressional Medal of Honor Winner and famed attorney, William Perkins Black.
At 10:30 a.m., the Danville Masonic Center at 109 W. North St. will open its doors to the public for an Open House.
Visitors may take self-guided tours of the building where they can see the grandeur of the different rooms in the building and where they will meet representatives of the various organizations affiliated with the Masonic Fraternity. Several of these organizations will have informational tables so that all may learn what they offer and how they serve individuals and their communities.
The Open House will wrap up at about 11:45 a.m.
In the afternoon, the public also is invited to experience the Valley’s annual observance of its Feast of Tishri—a Masonic celebration of thanksgiving, unity and rededication.
Olive Branch Lodge No. 38 and the Valley of Danville are local units of the Fraternity of Freemasons. For more information email olivebranch38@gmail.com or call 217-446-7620.
