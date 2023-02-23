SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) joined community partners Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign), Tim Dudley of Vermilion Advantage, John Brown – President of the Village of Savoy, and Scott Eisenhauer – Village Administrator with the Village of Rantoul at a press conference in Springfield Tuesday to unveil legislation to stimulate economic development in the 104th District.
“I filed three appropriations House Bills 2199, 2200, and 2201 to fund local infrastructure needs in my district that emphasizes major safety and economic growth in these communities,” Marron said.
“These projects are top priorities and of major importance to the economic development and future growth in the three largest communities in my district and I continue to advocate for all the infrastructure needs across Illinois,” Marron said.
He added, “I am always willing to cross the aisle, take tough votes, and collaborate in good faith to support critical infrastructure funding needs. The governor made a commitment to advocate for downstate communities during his budget dddress last week, so I believe it is an opportune time to discuss these critically important projects in my district here in downstate Illinois.”
“My bills aim to fund several infrastructure projects like the water and wastewater expansion on the west side of the City of Danville, creating a railroad underpass at the Curtis Road interchange in the Village of Savoy, and allocating funds for the demolition of several dilapidated and dangerous structures on the former Chanute Air Force Base that currently houses the Campus of Lincoln’s Challenge Academy,” Marron said.
The Danville and Savoy projects are around $10 million, and the Rantoul project is estimated around $2.5 million.
“I want to reiterate to the governor the importance of these infrastructure projects and extend him a formal invitation to view all these vital projects in my district at his earliest convenience,” Marron added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.