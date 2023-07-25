RANTOUL — State Rep. Mike Marron will be hosting a Family Resource Fair from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex located at 744 S. Murray Road, Rantoul.
This event is free and is for all ages.
This family event provides an opportunity to learn about the many resources available to the residents of Rantoul.
There will be more than a dozen organizations to engage with and learn about what benefits they offer.
There will be information available regarding apprenticeship programs, free digital skills classes, Spanish speaking programs from child care to counseling, local food pantry, energy assistance, free and confidential prenatal screening, free infant supplies, teen mentoring programs, mental health resources, disability services, wellness and more.
Children can play on the playground or splash pad, and enjoy a snack.
Visit the online site Eventbrite and search “Rantoul” to register for this free event.
For more information you can contact Rep. Marron’s Rantoul office at 217-499-0011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.