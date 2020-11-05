DANVILLE — For Mike Marron, nothing may compare to the drive to his second term.
The incumbent 104th district representative kept his seat on Tuesday after defeating Cindy Cunningham with 59 percent of the vote.
“It’s very humbling and I am honored to represent the people of the 104th district and I just wanted to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and get back to business in Springfield and work for the 104th district,” Marron said. “I started to feel a little bit better after all the returns were in from Vermilion County last night. I had doubled my margin from two years ago and I felt that it was an overwhelming margin for my opponent to overcome.”
Unlike when he defeated Cunningham to win the seat in 2018, Marron said he had a bit of calm this time around.
“My nerves this time were not on edge like it was that time,” Marron said. “There is always some anticipation because you worked hard in the last year and you are anxious to get things done and see if everything goes your way.”
But this calm was in the middle of a year where traditional campaigning was slowed by the pandemic.
“It’s been a crazy year. We are certainly in a different world and it has made campaigning different than a normal year because you don’t have the voter contact,” Marron said. “I think the last year has put a lot of things in perspective and I am honored to represent the people of the 104th and I would like to do this again for two years.
“It didn’t turn out like I wanted to but it put things in perspective about things that I thought were important before that are not now. I think the last year has grounded me, so whatever happens, I am going back to a beautiful wife and daughter and that is all that counts.”
Marron is proud to continue the tradition of mentors and former 104th reps Chad Hays and Bill Black in keeping the seat in Vermilion County.
“I represent a great part of Champaign County and I live close to it and it is a great county but I am a proud Vermilion County guy and Danville is one of the greatest communities in the state,” Marron said. “This is the last Vermilion County Seat because my predecessor Chad Hays and Bill Black were residents, so it is very important. We have decreased in size because of the demographic shifts, but is is important that Vermilion County keeps their representation.
“Bill has been a hero to me and no one stood up for the county like he did. When I decided to get involved, I got involved in Chad’s first campaign and I have developed a strong friendship throughout the years and he’s the guy I call in hard times and get his opinions on things because he did a great job in the area, so he has been very helpful and he supported him as I came along. I couldn’t have done it without any of them.”
For Cunningham, the loss was tough, but she is looking forward to continuing her work in the community.
“I am disappointed but there is still a lot of good work that I can do and I intend to do it,” Cunningham said. “I will continue to advocate for seniors and find ways to take care of them efficiently and wherever I can serve in the 104th, I will do it. I have served for over 30 years and I will continue to do what I have been doing.”
Like Marron, Cunningham had her problems in reaching out to more people.
“It was more fun last time because I could go door to door and talk to people, so this year, I dropped off literature. We covered a lot of ground, but it was sad that we didn’t talk to a lot of voters. I have a daughter who is medically fragile so I couldn’t take many risks,” Cunningham said. “I would say overall that people have been nicer this time, people from other parties have been great. I didn’t do any events, which is frustrating, but certainly, it is definitely more difficult.”
Even with the slow campaigning, Cunningham saw many things that she hopes that if she could not work on that Marron will work on.
“What I didn’t know when I ran last time, was there was a lot of poverty and it takes your breath away. So that is eye-opening so that is why I am running again because we have to take better care of people in poverty,” Cunningham said. “The district is so polarized. We have the rich in Champaign, Urbana and Danville. We have the rural middle and then we have the poor in south Danville and below. Whoever wins has to make sure that they are representing all people.
“I think Mike and I have done a great job explaining who we are. We are different people and we would hold the office very differently. Whatever the voters decide, the voters are going for that and I am happy for giving voters a choice.”
