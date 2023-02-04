SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) received appointments as Assistant Republican Leader and committee spokesperson from House Republican Leader Tony McCombie in the 103rd Illinois General Assembly.
Marron released the following statement: “I want to thank Leader McCombie for appointing me as Assistant Republican Leader, Spokesman for the Transportation: Regulation, Roads & Bridges, and as a sitting member on four additional House committees: Higher Education, Energy and Environment, Gaming, and Immigration and Human Rights.”
“I am excited to continue the important legislative work as a committee member and Spokesman for Transportation. The 104th District comprises of many agriculture and manufacturing businesses that have a vital need for transporting goods to market. As a fifth-generation farmer and former Vermilion County Board Chairman, I understand what it takes to ensure Illinois roads move forward as efficiently and safe as possible.”
“I continue to have ongoing discussions with constituents and community leaders on new legislative ideas and projects for our district that are really innovative. I look forward to sharing my new proposals with you as Session progresses.”
“I continue to ask all my constituents to reach out to my office with any ideas and thoughts on new legislation moving forward. My door is always open and I want to represent all of us in the 104th district.”
