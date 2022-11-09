It was a stressful campaign for state Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) and his family leading up to Tuesday’s General Election, but he’s happy to be the victor and looks forward to continuing to push initiatives in Springfield and look out for Danville’s and Vermilion County’s best interests.
In a post Wednesday morning on Marron’s state representative Facebook page, he stated with 100 percent precincts counted in Danville, and Champaign and Vermilion counties, “we have a resounding 14 percent point lead. I want to thank all of the voters of Champaign and Vermilion counties for coming out and making their voices heard. Thank you to all my supporters and volunteers for your countless hours knocking on doors, making phone calls and putting up yard signs. You proved no amount of money or negative attacks can move the needle when you have great support. Lastly, I would like to thank my wife, Brandy, and daughter, Ainsley, for putting up with me this entire crazy season. You carried me through this.”
Unofficial vote totals: 18,706 votes for Marron (about 57 percent) and 14,094 votes (about 43 percent) for his opponent Cindy Cunningham for state representative in the 104th district.
Final results will include write-ins, late-arriving vote by mail ballots, and provisional ballots.
Certified results will be available after Nov. 22, 2022.
A vote breakdown — Danville: 3,526 votes for Marron and 2,810 votes for Cunningham; Vermilion County: 5,932 votes for Marron and 1,803 votes for Cunningham; and Champaign County: 9,248 votes for Marron and 9,481 votes for Cunningham.
Marron had an election night party at the Fischer Theatre with family members, friends and supporters.
Marron said he looks forward to continuing to serve the area in Springfield.
“I just want to continue the next two years representing the 104th District and I’ve got a pretty aggressive legislative agenda planned for the next two years, things that we have been working on for several years now. (These are) some things that will hopefully help the area, some economic revitalizations, some housing initiatives. So that’s what we’re going to be focused on when we go back to Springfield,” he said.
Marron added that some of these issues are continuing the work he started as Vermilion County Board chairman, when the land bank was started, and trying to get more state support for dealing with dilapidated housing which is a huge issue including in Vermilion County and Danville.
Marron also commented on the campaign.
“Campaigns are always long and hard. This one was a little more stressful just because it’s a new district. This district was drawn to be a little more competitive. I think everybody in the district has seen a lot more activity this time then they have in recent years. This is just kind of a symptom of the fact that it is now a district that it’s in play much more than it ever was before,” Marron said.
Marron said Vermilion County has a lot of great projects in the works for the future, such as the casino and new medical and industrial buildings.
“I think there’s a lot of positive things going on in town. That’s wonderful to see, a lot of activity. I think there’s a lot of rejuvenation and people are feeling good about the future. So that is really, really happy to see,” he said.
Marron has been leading an effort to rename the Vermilion County Administration Building for former U.S. Speaker of the House and local legend Joe Cannon.
Marron was joined on Monday by Vermilion County Board member Steve Miller in delivering more than 500 petition signatures that were gathered in support of the effort.
“Today I am proud to announce the successful completion of our petition drive to rename the Vermilion County Administration Building in Danville for former Speaker of the House Joe Cannon,” Marron said. “In coordination with county officials and interested members of the community, we educated the public and got a great amount of buy-in for the effort.”
Marron previously served as the chairman of the Vermilion County Board, and in that role, he helped implement a new rule that requires any county-owned building renaming efforts to meet a petition signature requirement of 500 signatures before the county board can act.
“When we come together as a community, we can achieve great things,” Marron said. “As a Vermilion County resident, and as an elected official representing Vermilion County on the county board and now as state representative, I am proud to join my fellow citizens to make progress on community-driven initiatives like this.”
If the measure is adopted by the county board, the Vermilion County Administration Building would be renamed the Joseph G. Cannon building.
County board races, Indianola referendum
Contested races included in Vermilion County Board districts 2, 4, 6 and 7. The top three are elected.
District 2: Incumbent Republicans Steve Miller with 2,433 votes, Kevin Green with 2,248 votes and Daniel G. Wright with 2,062 votes; and Democrat Gordon D. Stewart with 724 votes.
District 4: Republicans Timothy A. McFadden with 1,767 votes, Incumbent Republicans Robert Mitch Weaver with 1,616 votes and Marla Mackiewicz with 1,553 votes; and Democrats Sandra L. Lawlyes with 755 votes and Germaine Light with 573 votes.
District 6: Incumbent Republicans Mark A. Steinbaugh with 2,239 votes and Tom Morse with 2,061 votes; and Republican Gregory Shepard with 1,921 votes; and Democrat Shanae C. Dowell with 1,104 votes.
District 7: Incumbent Republican Craig Golden with 1,374 votes, Republican Christine (Chris) LaMar with 1,301 votes, Republican Robert McIntire with 1,294 votes; and Democrats Terry W. Lake with 797 votes, Gregory M. Thatcher with 745 votes and Errol W. Britt Jr. with 650 votes.
Other top Vermilion County office holders had no opponents: County Clerk Cathy Jenkins, Treasurer Darren Duncan, Sheriff Pat Hartshorn, Supervisor of Assessments Matt Long and Regional Superintendent of Schools Aaron Hird.
Indianola voters passed a referendum to allow the sale of alcoholic liquor in the village. The vote was 47 to 20, with 70 percent of voters voting for the sale of alcohol.
Voter turnout
In Vermilion County, voter turnout was 54.7 percent and in Danville it was 41.42 percent for Tuesday’s election.
Danville saw 6,421 ballots cast out of 15,502 registered voters.
The county saw 15,750 ballots cast out of 28,784 registered voters. There were 1,341 early ballots cast (8.5 percent) and 1,623 vote by mail (10.3 percent) in the county.
“The election went great. We broke our record at getting our precincts in and unofficial results posted to our site by 9 p.m. We did not have any challenges and no real issues. We did expect a little higher voter turnout, but 54 percent is still good. All our precincts stated they had lines of voters all day which is great. It’s nice to see people out and casting their votes. Voters are really seeing just how important it is,” according to Carrie Wilson, supervisor of elections with the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office.
