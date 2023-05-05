SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Mike Marron has called on the Illinois State Board of Education and Gov. JB Pritzker’s office to fix a funding error that resulted in cuts made to Project Success of Vermilion County.
Funding for one-third of the nonprofit organization’s after school enrichment programs has disappeared, prompting them to make the decision to cease programming at six sites in Westville, Georgetown and Oakwood come August.
“The recent news that after-school programs in the State of Illinois are at risk of being shuttered due to an administrative error made by the Pritzker Administration and the Illinois State Board of Education is unacceptable,” Marron said in a news release. “These critical programs are all some kids have after school and during the summer.”
ISBE was expected to distribute $12 million in federal money this spring to 21st CCLCs across the state, but instead sent a letter April 10 to program directors informing them an internal error had been made in the allocation of funds and that ISBE would not have enough money to adequately fund 21st CCLC programs that have grants expiring June 30.
Without the grant renewal, Project Success CEO Lucas Seilhymer said Project Success will lose $840,000 per year that it needs to run those six program sites. Six full-time positions and more than 50 part-time positions will be eliminated when the six sites close in August, he said.
“We had a successful fundraiser (in March), but it raised $14,000,” Seilhymer said. “There’s no alternative to replacing $800,000.”
Marron met two weeks ago in his Springfield office with officials from Project Success. Marron said the professional and caring employees of Project Success dedicate themselves to ensuring students have a safe, welcoming and positive environment both after school during the school year and during the summer months when school is out of session.
“Project Success provides intervention services, mental health services, educational tutoring services and activities for young people to engage in that help them thrive and keep them out of trouble,” Marron said. “Project Success and programs like it across the state are programs that demonstrate great value and are worth investing in.”
Due to the overspending of funds to the tune of $27 million, Project Success has now announced it will be ending one third of the programs it offers.
“This going to hurt more than 500 students in Vermilion County and more than 12,000 students statewide,” Marron said. “This leaves students without the support and structure that they need when school isn’t in session. ISBE and the Pritzker administration need to take immediate action. They need to admit they screwed up, that they dropped the ball, and that they made a terrible mistake. They should apologize and then take action. Restore this critical funding for the long-term.”
Marron said the funding request being made to shore up after-school programs for the long term is around $15 million of what will likely be close to a $50 billion budget.
“I cannot stand idly by while funding that could go to critical intervention and after-school programs for our youth get decimated by administrative errors. We can afford to fund these critical programs if we set the proper spending priorities in this budget,” Marron said. “We have a little over two weeks left in this session to get this right. The education and mental health and well-being of our students were badly harmed by school lockdowns and forced remote learning. As state representative, it is my duty to stand up for those who cannot stand up for themselves, and I will continue to demand ISBE make this situation right and restore this badly needed funding. Let’s get the job done.”
