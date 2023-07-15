DANVILLE — As truck stops and other developments continue to express interest in building near Interstate 74 at Lynch Road with the Golden Nugget Danville Casino now open, city officials are looking at completing a market study of the area.
“There’s a lot of people that are wanting to speculate on land, but I haven’t found anybody that’s doing a lot of active engagement yet,” said City Engineer Sam Cole.
Cole and Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk have started working on an agreement with a consultant to do a market study for the city.
“The Lynch Road corridor is one area. The South Gilbert one is another area. Fairchild and Vermilion (intersection) is another one,” Cole said.
“We want to look at what gaps do we have in our regional market, as far as what goods or services do people want that we don’t have? What do we have a shortage of per capita that there might be room for?” he said.
Also, with the other businesses out there, which ones make sense?
This would be a study the city could share with others to promote these developments.
Vermilion Advantage previously had leakage reports showing where money in certain spending areas was being spent outside Danville and Vermilion County.
“There’s a ton of truth in that. What we really want to do is look at what types of things nationally are growing, and where the interest is, so we can anticipate and have those destinations,” Cole said.
“I’m not a retail expert. I have a hard time picturing any standard retail going up in commercial (areas) because if you can’t find it here in Danville already, you’re probably buying it on (the internet or somewhere else),” he added.
“The types of retail things that succeed are usually convenience-based items. We really like coffee shops and car washes... that’s what evidently the marketplace is saying we’re willing to pay for. So, we need to figure out what those things are and anticipate those and try to work with people to create relationships to get investors here to build those things,” Cole said.
These developments will serve local residents, but also attract others who don’t live here, ideally.
In addition, any time there’s a new proposed development along the Lynch Road corridor, a traffic study is completed to look at the impact of additional traffic and any upgrades needed.
Construction has started on the casino access road. It’s not being constructed by the city, but it will be a public improvement when it’s done so the city has some level of oversight with that project.
There’s also been interest by trucks stops to construction a location on the north and south sides of the interstate off Lynch Road.
“I think the city has interest in seeing that type of thing go out there,” Cole said. “There’s definitely a need for it out there and something modern and clean. We want this to be a spot that people get off of the interstate, if they’re traveling with their families. We’d love it if they’d stop and have dinner or go to the casino and buy a really nice steak dinner. But we’ve all traveled. We want spots where they can just hop off the interstate, grab something to eat, get some gas and help our tax revenue so that we can do what we need to locally,” Cole said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.