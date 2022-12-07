DANVILLE — New Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott was sworn in at Tuesday night’s Danville City Council meeting, and the council approved purchasing more properties related to the West Williams Street realignment and moving Kirchner Building Center.
Marcott said he’s spent his initial time as fire chief talking to firefighters.
He said he’s “so honored to serve them. I hope to do them well and be an advocate for them...”
He thanked the council and said he’s excited about the opportunity, and he hopes that when he’s done being chief, those who are believing in him now, still feel that way or more.
In other business Tuesday, there were no public comments at the city budget hearing. The council also heard a COVID-19 health navigators update from Ed Butler.
The council also approved a $4,200 budget amendment due to increased gas costs for environmental code enforcement; and several property purchases at 934 and 936 Robinson St. for $800 each from the Vermilion County Trustee; and 924, 926, 929, 931, and 933 Robinson St. for $80,000, which includes relocation costs, from Curtis and Marie Nolen.
The property purchases didn’t go through committees ahead of final city council action due to them being a time sensitive matter, Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr said, about committee chairmen approving the purchase agreements being brought to the full city council for action.
It’s part of the agreement with Kirchner for potential business expansion, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said about why the city is buying properties on both sides of Robinson Street.
Other council announcements included there will be no public services committee meeting on Dec. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.