Norfolk Southern Railroad is currently replacing both rails on one of its mainline tracks throughout the area.
Refer to the interactive map on the City of Danville Facebook page to understand which rail road crossings are closed. The map will be updated in real time as rail road crossings open and close due to necessary updates to the railway.
The work is being completed by a specialty crew that travels nationwide removing and replacing rails. Many local NSRR crews are working 7 days a week to keep up with repairing and opening crossings following the specialty crew.
The city has shared with NSRR that there are significant concerns with the potential impacts to public safety that are created by the simultaneous closure of so many crossings. NSRR expressed understanding but was unable to grant assurances about limiting simultaneous closures as the project progresses. Citizens are encouraged to drive safely and allot extra time for alternate routes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.