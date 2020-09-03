Unemployment remains high in the area, but many companies are hiring.
“Manufacturers are all in need of workers, big time,” said Vermilion Advantage Interim President and CEO Tinisha Spain, about trends they are seeing right now.
“The data is indicating a lot of our manufacturers are going to stay steady with numbers or are looking for steady growth,” Spain said.
Local businesses needing more workers include KIK Custom Products, which, like AutoZone, has needed about 100 more employees, and Dawson Logistics which has needed about 20 forklift operators.
“It’s a national talent issue,” Spain said about forklift operators.
Others looking to hire include Watchfire Signs, Fiberteq, Flex-N-Gate, Full-Fill Industries, Sygma and Viscofan.
Spain said one of the things she thinks is important for potential employees is upscaling and training people.
“We have a workforce here. We need some upscaling and retraining,” she said.
She said this is a good time for training for specific skills, during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some people also may be looking for new careers.
The Vermilion Advantage job board on its website at vermilionadvantage.org has more than 100 available job openings posted.
Also available to help local residents is Danville Area Community College and the American Job Center.
During the start of the pandemic and shelter at home, Vermilion Advantage conducted weekly surveys with local companies, such as manufacturing and logistics businesses, about if they were open or closed, workforce and challenges they were facing and measures they were putting in place.
A more recent survey focused on what employees need from the employers, such as more flexible work schedules and childcare.
Results from 49 business showed a majority: didn’t have a mitigation plan in place with schools having fully remote learning; wouldn’t consider setting up an area for employees to bring their kids to log into remote school services while the parents are working; did have a plan on creating temporary policies allowing for accommodations to parents in need due to COVID-19 challenges; are unable to implement onsite or nearby childcare services or offer a childcare subsidy benefit for their workforce or offer onsite or nearby mental health resources and/or services.
About 30.6 percent of responding companies said they already implemented mental health resources; 56.25 percent have already implemented flexible working hours; 63.27 percent have a remote working option and 42.86 percent said they have reduced regular work week hours with an option to make up time during the evenings or weekends.
About 53 percent of respondents said they couldn’t reduce required work week hours without the requirement of making up the time.
Vermilion Advantage also has been conducting an economic outlook survey.
