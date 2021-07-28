CHAMPAIGN - Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are asking the public’s help locating a suspect wanted for Aggravated Battery to an Illinois State Trooper during a traffic stop that took place on July 25, 2021, at approximately 6:54 p.m.
The following information was provided via a press release Tuesday from the ISP.
An ISP District 10 Trooper stopped a black 2021 Toyota Highlander (KY BRE146) for a traffic violation on Interstate 57 southbound just north of Interstate 74 in Champaign County. During the traffic stop, troopers found probable cause to search the vehicle. The trooper then asked the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Darrius D. McCarty, a 30-year-old male from Chicago, to step out of the vehicle. During the search, McCarty stood talking with another trooper at the rear of the Highlander. For unknown reasons, McCarty suddenly ran back to his rental car and got in the driver seat and drove off. At the time, the ISP trooper who initiated the traffic stop was still inside searching the vehicle via the open passenger door. The trooper was dragged for a short distance and both legs were run over by the back wheel of the fleeing vehicle. The Trooper was taken to a local hospital and was treated and released.
On July 26, 2021, Champaign County Judge Adam Dill issued a warrant for McCarty’s arrest. The warrant is for Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer ($750,000 bond). Anyone with knowledge of the current whereabouts of McCarty are asked to contact the ISP at isp.zone.5.investigations@illinois.gov or call 217-867-2050 Ext. 221. McCarty is approximately 5-feet-10, 215 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. McCarty fled eastbound on Interstate 74 from the traffic stop and may be in the Danville area.
The investigation is being handled by ISP DCI Zone 5, ISP District 10 Patrol and the Champaign County States Attorney’s Office.
