HOOPESTON — Steve Young of Patrick Springs, Va., 64, is walking cross country on a mission. He has logged 5,000 miles since he left home and arrived in Hoopeston Monday on his journey to California.
Known by some of the media personages he has met along his way since 2007, as the “Walking Man,” he carries his home on his back in an 80-pound two-and-a-half foot-wide backpack which holds his tent, sleeping bag, four blankets, clothes, shoes, air mattress and personal hygiene products inside.
Young calls his walk “my ministry” and does it to raise awareness that camps exists for seriously ill children and their families at no cost to them.
“I am not associated officially with the (Victory Junction Serious Fun Camp), and I don’t accept donations for them,” Young said. His first trip was a year-long out-and-back trip to California in 2007. This year will also be and out-and-back trip for Young.
His mission is to bring information and focus the attention on Victory Junction Serious Fun Camp in Randleman, N.C., and other Serious Fun Camps located in other areas of the country. The camps enrich the lives of children with serious illnesses by providing the adventures of camping and camp life experiences at no cost to the children and their families, allowing them to just be kids.
The Victory Junction Serious Fun Camp, located at 4500 Adamsway, Randleman, NC 27317 was founded in 2004 in honor of fourth- generation NASCAR driver Adam Petty, son of Kyle Petty, who was killed in a racing accident at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway at age 19.
It was Adam’s dream, after visiting the Boggy Creek Serious Fun Camp in Eustis, Fla., with his father, to bring a similar camp to the hills of North Carolina where he grew up. The young man’s grandparents, Richard and Lynda Petty, donated the land and the rest of the Petty family obtained donations from individuals, corporations and organization to build the camp. It opened in June of 2004. For donation information go to: https://victoryjunction.org/our-inspiration/.
Paul Newman founded the first camp, the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, in 1988 in Ashford, Connecticut, named after the Newman film “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and the Boggy Creek Camp in Eustis, Fla., founded in 1996 by Newman and General H. Norman Schwarzhopf.
The camps further expanded into Europe and, by 2008, Newman’s vision became global with the start of the Serious Fun’s Global Partnership Program with expansion into the countries of Africa, Asia and the Caribbean.
The camps formerly known as the Association of Hole in the Wall Camps, changed the name in 2012 to the Serious Fun Children’s Network uniting all the global camps and programs under one name but keeping Newman’s “playful humor and the real impact fun can have in the lives of children with serious medical conditions.”
These camps serve children with over 50 plus medical conditions, according to Wikipedia, including cancer; rheumatologic, blood, endocrine, gastrointestinal, genetic, immunologic, metabolic, neurological, and vascular disorders; orthopedic, cardiology, pulmonary, and skin conditions; and ventilator dependencies.
