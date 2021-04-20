DANVILLE — A man told Subway employees he was prepared to use a gun Monday if they did not hand over money from a cash register.
Danville police responded at 7:47 p.m. to the Subway restaurant in the 2700 block of North Vermilion in reference to an armed robbery to the business, according to a Tuesday morning press release.
Upon arrival officers spoke with employees who said a man had entered the business and stated that he had a gun with him and he would use it if the employees didn’t give him the money from the register. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and left the business on foot in an unknown direction.
The suspect was described as a white male approximately 40-50 years old and last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey sweatshirt and light colored hat. There is no description of the firearm since it was not displayed and there were no injuries reported during this incident.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
