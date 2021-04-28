DANVILLE — An investigation into an early morning house fire is ongoing Wednesday after an occupant was taken to the hospital.
Neighbors called 9-1-1 at 8:23 a.m. to report a house in the 1600 block of Cleveland was on fire, and that an explosion was heard.
Arriving on scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the residence.
The occupant was outside the home, but was taken to the hospital by ambulance according to Asst. Fire Chief Tim Heinrichs.
He said the fire damage the garage and kitchen areas, but since an investigation was ongoing, couldn’t provide too many more details.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 10:49 a.m., with investigators leaving at about 12:30 p.m.
No personnel were injured in the fire.
