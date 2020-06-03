DANVILLE — A 25-year-old Danville man was shot twice at a party early Wednesday morning.
Danville Police were called at 4:05 a.m. to the unit block of Virginia Street in reference to shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival, officers learned that a victim with gunshot wounds had left the area and had gone to the hospital for treatment, according to a press release issued Wednesday morning by Comm. Josh Webb.
Officers responded to the OSF Emergency Room and made contact with the victim. The victim said he was at a party and was outside a residence on Virginia when someone approached from across the street and started shooting in his direction.
The victim was treated for non-life threatening wounds to his hand and foot which were struck by the gunfire.
There is no suspect information available at this time and no other injuries were reported during this incident.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
