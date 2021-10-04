DANVILLE — A late Sunday shooting sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
At 11:39 p.m. Sunday, Danville Police responded to the 1200 block of Garden Drive for a report of a subject with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival officers located a 29-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to a press release from Comm. Josh Webb.
The victim stated he was standing outside when someone fired a shot from an unknown vehicle and he was struck by the gunfire. Officers located one shell casing at the scene next to where the victim was laying. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening wound. There is no suspect information currently available and no other injuries were reported for this incident.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
